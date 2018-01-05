WC clinic slammed for poor service delivery
Around 50 people waited from 7am until 2pm at the Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Mitchells Plain residents have slammed the Western Cape Health Department for poor service delivery after many had to wait for more than seven hours at a medical facility.
They've demanded the department put more effort into service delivery.
Warda Samaai Cay, a patient, explained: “With the waiting period, I understand that there are many people but it’s ridiculous. People start to fight with each other because everyone is frustrated. You have all these different types of people and all these different types of illnesses, and it’s gross.”
Another patient Emma Kirsten says she is “sick and tired” of the poor services at the facility.
“We can’t ask questions because we don’t get nice answers, so we just sit and wait. When we ask they’ll say they’re doing their best, but we’re always waiting. I don’t know what the hold-up is there.”
The department’s Darren Francis says they've experienced an unexpected increase in the number of patients, which created a backlog at the facility.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Manenberg matriculant edges closer to her dreams
-
Bad news for CT KFC customers
-
Gauteng Education won’t tolerate underperforming schools
-
Witness describes first moments of horror after FS train crash
-
Teaching at Khayelitsha school threatened by high crime rate
-
Egyptian embassy confirms death of SA man in hot air balloon crash in Egypt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.