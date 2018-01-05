WC clinic slammed for poor service delivery

Around 50 people waited from 7am until 2pm at the Mitchells Plain Community Health Centre on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Mitchells Plain residents have slammed the Western Cape Health Department for poor service delivery after many had to wait for more than seven hours at a medical facility.

They've demanded the department put more effort into service delivery.

Warda Samaai Cay, a patient, explained: “With the waiting period, I understand that there are many people but it’s ridiculous. People start to fight with each other because everyone is frustrated. You have all these different types of people and all these different types of illnesses, and it’s gross.”

Another patient Emma Kirsten says she is “sick and tired” of the poor services at the facility.

“We can’t ask questions because we don’t get nice answers, so we just sit and wait. When we ask they’ll say they’re doing their best, but we’re always waiting. I don’t know what the hold-up is there.”

The department’s Darren Francis says they've experienced an unexpected increase in the number of patients, which created a backlog at the facility.

