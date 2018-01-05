WC achieves highest percentage of bachelor's passes in SA

The province has obtained an 82.8% pass rate.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it will analyse the matric results to determine which schools did not perform well and in which subjects.

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer visited Westerford High School in Rondebosch on Friday, where she congratulated the class of 2017.

Schäfer has welcomed the fact that matriculants in the province have achieved the highest percentage of bachelor's passes in the country.

The MEC says matriculants obtained lower marks in subjects, such as business studies, geography, accounting and history during the exams.

The MEC says once they've analysed the results, they'll be engaging with senior management regarding a strategy to improve the outcome by the end of 2018.

“Given the challenges we face, like the primary issues and overcrowding, I think our teachers have done extremely well to have achieved this kind of result.”

The province has achieved the highest pass rate in maths, with 73.9% and has obtained the second highest results in physical science.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)