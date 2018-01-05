WC achieves highest percentage of bachelor's passes in SA
The province has obtained an 82.8% pass rate.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it will analyse the matric results to determine which schools did not perform well and in which subjects.
The province has obtained an 82.8% pass rate.
Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer visited Westerford High School in Rondebosch on Friday, where she congratulated the class of 2017.
Schäfer has welcomed the fact that matriculants in the province have achieved the highest percentage of bachelor's passes in the country.
The MEC says matriculants obtained lower marks in subjects, such as business studies, geography, accounting and history during the exams.
The MEC says once they've analysed the results, they'll be engaging with senior management regarding a strategy to improve the outcome by the end of 2018.
“Given the challenges we face, like the primary issues and overcrowding, I think our teachers have done extremely well to have achieved this kind of result.”
The province has achieved the highest pass rate in maths, with 73.9% and has obtained the second highest results in physical science.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Manenberg matriculant edges closer to her dreams
-
Bad news for CT KFC customers
-
Gauteng Education won’t tolerate underperforming schools
-
Witness describes first moments of horror after FS train crash
-
Teaching at Khayelitsha school threatened by high crime rate
-
Egyptian embassy confirms death of SA man in hot air balloon crash in Egypt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.