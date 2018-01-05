[WATCH] From Limpopo village to Wits for SA’s top maths student

Ihsaan Haffejee | South Africa’s best performing matric student in mathematics did not come from a fancy school from one of the big cities. Takalani Bambela hails from a small village in Limpopo and attended the Tshivhase Secondary School. He intends studying actuarial science at Wits University.