VUT dismisses EFF student command's walk-ins claims

The EFF Student Command claims to have reached an agreement with management at VUT allowing walk-ins, however, VUT denies this.

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF Student Command claims to have reached an agreement with management at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) allowing walk-in applications when the registration process begins next week.

However, VUT's Mike Kuboni has dismissed this claim, saying that only students who have applied will be received into the institution for study.

“All of the students that we are expecting are the ones who have applied and we have processed them.”

The EFF led SRC insists on the walk-ins, affirming that these are not claims, but are resolutions reached with the institution's management.

SRC president at VUT, Lemogang Medupe said: “Students who come with their matric results at VUT will receive enough attention from the institution to check if they can be registered when they come on Monday.”

LISTEN: EFF Student Command intensifies call for walk-ins at universities