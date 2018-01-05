VUT dismisses EFF student command's walk-ins claims
The EFF Student Command claims to have reached an agreement with management at VUT allowing walk-ins, however, VUT denies this.
JOHANNESBURG - The EFF Student Command claims to have reached an agreement with management at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) allowing walk-in applications when the registration process begins next week.
However, VUT's Mike Kuboni has dismissed this claim, saying that only students who have applied will be received into the institution for study.
“All of the students that we are expecting are the ones who have applied and we have processed them.”
The EFF led SRC insists on the walk-ins, affirming that these are not claims, but are resolutions reached with the institution's management.
SRC president at VUT, Lemogang Medupe said: “Students who come with their matric results at VUT will receive enough attention from the institution to check if they can be registered when they come on Monday.”
LISTEN: EFF Student Command intensifies call for walk-ins at universities
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Manenberg matriculant edges closer to her dreams
-
Bad news for CT KFC customers
-
Gauteng Education won’t tolerate underperforming schools
-
Witness describes first moments of horror after FS train crash
-
Teaching at Khayelitsha school threatened by high crime rate
-
Egyptian embassy confirms death of SA man in hot air balloon crash in Egypt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.