[UPDATE] At least nine dead in accident near Leeugamka

CAPE TOWN - The death toll from a taxi accident on the N1 highway near Leeugamka has risen to 9.

It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle on Friday morning, causing it to overturn.

Six people were seriously injured.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa: "Currently the road is open for traffic and medical and rescue personnel are still busy at the scene of the accident."