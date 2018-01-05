[UPDATE] At least nine dead in accident near Leeugamka

No arrests made in connection with Kroonstad train crash
Local
It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle on Friday morning, causing it to overturn.
CAPE TOWN - The death toll from a taxi accident on the N1 highway near Leeugamka has risen to 9.
It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle on Friday morning, causing it to overturn.
Six people were seriously injured.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa: "Currently the road is open for traffic and medical and rescue personnel are still busy at the scene of the accident."
#LeeugamkaAccident The death toll has risen to 8. paramedics remain on scene at this hour. SF pic.twitter.com/VPw3SFkxXQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2018
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.