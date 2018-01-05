Unsatisfactory matric results? Don't give up on your dreams

While it might feel like the end of the world at the moment, clear heads and a pragmatic approach are required to make the right decisions for the future, says the Independent Institute of Education.

JOHANNESBURG - Coming to terms with results that may not be what one had hoped for can be difficult for many matric pupils at this time of year. However, it doesn't have to be the end of the road.

“While it might feel like the end of the world at the moment, clear heads and a pragmatic approach are required to make the right decisions for the future,” says Fathima Razack, Head of Programme: Faculty of Commerce at the

Independent Institute of Education.

Razack adds that it is particularly important for adults to manage their response, as their emotional state could impact on the resilience of learners in the wake of the release of results.

“Although parents and guardians may feel deeply disappointed, they should know that their first words and reactions may leave a lasting impact."

“They should take stock and consider their unified position so that the energy can be focused on the learner and their next steps.”

Razack says that there are a number of options available for those who have failed their matric exams. These include:

Sitting for the supplementary examinations.



Sending papers for either a re-mark or re-check.



Returning to school and re-registering for matric.



Registering at another school to complete matric.



Completing matric via distance learning.



Those who passed but aren't happy with their results can do either of the following:

Send papers for either a re-mark or re-check.



Enrol for a Higher Certificate at a higher education institution, which can give access to degree study.



Enrol for a Diploma which can give access to degree study.



“It is also important to remember that while your marks may not have been good enough to get access to

your first choice of course or institution, that doesn’t mean you have no other study options left. Quite the opposite in fact, so parents and prospective students should ensure that they have really investigated the offerings at both

public universities and private higher education institutions," Razack says.

The most important thing to remember is that below par matric results don’t have to mean giving up on one’s dreams and aspirations, she says.

“If parents and learners can handle this situation maturely, and strategise their next steps instead of getting stuck in a catastrophising mindset, disappointing performance could be just the catalyst needed to propel a learner in a new and better direction, with more determination and resolve than before.”

