Truck driver in deadly Kroonstad train accident taken for blood test

The truck, which was towing a trailer, failed to stop at a railway sign on Thursday and crashed into a Shosholoza Meyl locomotive.

JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed the truck driver involved in the deadly train crash in the Free State has been taken for a blood test to determine whether he was under the influence at the time.

The train burst into flames, killing 18 passengers.

Hundreds were also injured in the collision.

Prasa acting CEO Mthuthuzeli Swarts says that they are in touch with the families.

“The next step is, of course, families who want to get to the site and travel. We’d also be offering that kind of assistance to them as well.”

Swarts says that clean-up operations are expected to resume on Friday morning.

"We've got tow trucks, we've got cranes... Transnet has got sophisticated equipment. There are quite a number of options and it depends on the specific circumstances."