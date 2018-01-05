Truck driver in deadly Kroonstad train accident taken for blood test

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
Go

Truck driver in deadly Kroonstad train accident taken for blood test

The truck, which was towing a trailer, failed to stop at a railway sign on Thursday and crashed into a Shosholoza Meyl locomotive.

The wreckage of the Shosholoza Meyl locomotive involved in a crash with a truck on 4 January, 2018 near Kroonstad. Picture: Supplied
The wreckage of the Shosholoza Meyl locomotive involved in a crash with a truck on 4 January, 2018 near Kroonstad. Picture: Supplied
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed the truck driver involved in the deadly train crash in the Free State has been taken for a blood test to determine whether he was under the influence at the time.

The truck, which was towing a trailer, failed to stop at a railway sign on Thursday and crashed into a Shosholoza Meyl locomotive.

The train burst into flames, killing 18 passengers.

Hundreds were also injured in the collision.

Prasa acting CEO Mthuthuzeli Swarts says that they are in touch with the families.

“The next step is, of course, families who want to get to the site and travel. We’d also be offering that kind of assistance to them as well.”

Swarts says that clean-up operations are expected to resume on Friday morning.

"We've got tow trucks, we've got cranes... Transnet has got sophisticated equipment. There are quite a number of options and it depends on the specific circumstances."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA