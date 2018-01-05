Township schools show improvement despite challenges - Lesufi

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
Go

Township schools show improvement despite challenges - Lesufi

The Department of Education is holding a special event in Lyndhurst in Johannesburg to honour top achieving pupils and schools

Gauteng's top matric achievers were honoured at a special event in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, on 5 January 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
Gauteng's top matric achievers were honoured at a special event in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, on 5 January 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he's proud that the class of 2017 managed to maintain the province's 85.1% pass rate despite facing some problems.

The department is currently holding a special event in Lyndhurst in Johannesburg to honour top achieving pupils and schools.

The MEC has been joined by Minister Angie Motshekga and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Lesufi says investing in township schools in the province is beginning to show results.

“We’ve made four drastic changes in the system. We introduced what we call ‘schools of specialisation’, we eradicated chalk and talk, we’ve introduced ICT and introduced twinning of schools, which is when a school in a township and a school from the suburbs is run by one governing body.”

Meanwhile, Motshekga has applauded the class of 2017 for achieving a 75.1% pass rate, including progressed learners. The pass rate is a 2.6% improvement from the previous year.

Last year saw over 600,000 candidates write the national senior certificate exams.

The Basic Education Minister says that the increase in pass rate from the 2016 results shows an improvement in South Africa’s schooling system.

“Representing 401,435 candidates who have passed the 2017 senior certificate exams and we want to thank them.”

The top achieving district is in the Free State. It received an 89.8% pass rate, including progressed learners.

Gauteng took second place, with 86.4% and closely behind in third place is the Western Cape at 84.4%.

The class of 2017 recorded over 61,000 distinctions.

The department says it has also put much focus in providing learners with special needs with support and including them in the curriculum.

To get your matric results now wherever you are go to matric.ewn.co.za.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA