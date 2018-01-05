Township schools show improvement despite challenges - Lesufi

The Department of Education is holding a special event in Lyndhurst in Johannesburg to honour top achieving pupils and schools

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he's proud that the class of 2017 managed to maintain the province's 85.1% pass rate despite facing some problems.

The department is currently holding a special event in Lyndhurst in Johannesburg to honour top achieving pupils and schools.

The MEC has been joined by Minister Angie Motshekga and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

#MatricResults2017 Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Premier David Makhura. TK pic.twitter.com/do6zXWCkVY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2018

Lesufi says investing in township schools in the province is beginning to show results.

“We’ve made four drastic changes in the system. We introduced what we call ‘schools of specialisation’, we eradicated chalk and talk, we’ve introduced ICT and introduced twinning of schools, which is when a school in a township and a school from the suburbs is run by one governing body.”

#MatricResults2017 Gauteng province's top achievers to be honored at a special event here in Lyndhurst in Johannesburg. TK pic.twitter.com/iQE30gxMgE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Motshekga has applauded the class of 2017 for achieving a 75.1% pass rate, including progressed learners. The pass rate is a 2.6% improvement from the previous year.

Last year saw over 600,000 candidates write the national senior certificate exams.

The Basic Education Minister says that the increase in pass rate from the 2016 results shows an improvement in South Africa’s schooling system.

“Representing 401,435 candidates who have passed the 2017 senior certificate exams and we want to thank them.”

The top achieving district is in the Free State. It received an 89.8% pass rate, including progressed learners.

Gauteng took second place, with 86.4% and closely behind in third place is the Western Cape at 84.4%.

The class of 2017 recorded over 61,000 distinctions.

The department says it has also put much focus in providing learners with special needs with support and including them in the curriculum.

To get your matric results now wherever you are go to matric.ewn.co.za.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)