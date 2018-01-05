Teaching at Khayelitsha school threatened by high crime rate
Joe Slovo Engineering Secondary School has achieved a pass rate of 62,2% this year, a 13% decrease from last year's 75,6%.
CAPE TOWN - The deputy principal at a Khayelitsha school says the high crime rate in the area poses a major challenge to quality teaching and learning.
Many matriculants at the school didn't hide their excitement when opening their envelopes to reveal the good news.
Deputy principal Xolile Tshamlambo says although there has been a drop in the pass rate at the school, he is proud of the learners.
“The school is not fully enclosed. You can see the yard is open and the gate can’t be closed properly. These are key challenges, like drugs the kids are involved in at the school.”
Tshamlambo says crime remained a major obstacle this year as it threatened learning on a daily basis. The Western Cape's matric pass rate stands at 82.8% this year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
