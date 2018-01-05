Scopa notes Eskom’s decision to reinstate Koko with concern
The DA maintains that Koko's disciplinary hearing was a sham and the party has laid criminal charges against him.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's standing committee on public accounts says it has noted Eskom's decision to reinstated two executives with great concern.
Eskom confirmed this week that Matshela Koko and Prish Govender were cleared of any wrongdoing and reinstated to their positions.
Koko was accused of awarding contracts to a company his stepdaughter was linked to, while Govender faced charges for allegedly playing a role in the Trillian debacle.
Scopa's Themba Godi has a similar view.
“We have a suspicion that the entire process was just a charade and not to really hold people to account.”
ESKOM ON PARLY COMMITTEE'S RADAR
Scopa has warned that Eskom is on its radar, saying there doesn't appear to be any "appetite" for the power utility to correct its mistakes.
The committee has raised concerns after Koko and Govender were cleared of any wrongdoing and reinstated to their positions.
Godi says Eskom cannot get away with corruption.
“Eskom is an offender and there’s a desire to call Eskom to account.”
