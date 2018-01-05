Sadtu not pleased with results of progressed learners

Sadtu's Nomusa Cembi says the results could've been higher if there was no change in the curriculum.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teacher's Union (Sadtu) has expressed concern about the results of progressed learners this year.

The union says teachers are not provided sufficient government support and resources to improve the results of these learners.

Sadtu's Nomusa Cembi says the results could've been higher if there was no change in the curriculum.

“For the past five years the results have been hovering around 70s, perhaps it could have gone higher if there was no change in the curriculum.”