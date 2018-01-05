Sadtu not pleased with results of progressed learners

[WATCH] Manenberg matriculant edges closer to her dreams
Sadtu's Nomusa Cembi says the results could've been higher if there was no change in the curriculum.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teacher's Union (Sadtu) has expressed concern about the results of progressed learners this year.
The union says teachers are not provided sufficient government support and resources to improve the results of these learners.
“For the past five years the results have been hovering around 70s, perhaps it could have gone higher if there was no change in the curriculum.”
