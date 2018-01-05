Popular Topics
Sadtu 'extremely concerned' about school dropout rate

Last night, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the overall pass rate improved by 2. 6% bringing it up to 75.1%.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South Africa Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) says it welcomes the increase in the matric pass rate with a pinch of salt.

On Thursday night, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the overall pass rate improved by 2. 6% bringing it up to 75.1%.

However, the union says it’s extremely concerned about the number of pupils who drop out without finishing their school career.

A whopping 41% of pupils who enrolled in grade 10 in 2015, dropped out before making it to matric.

Sadtu's Xolani Fakude says there's also a major shortage of teachers.

“Not only are we not producing enough teachers to take care of the significantly increasing numbers of entrance due to increased access, but also we’ve got the problem of teachers leaving the profession even earlier than we had hope, especially the newer teachers.”

However, he says it’s good to see an improvement in the quality of education at township schools.

“We’re looking at a situation whereby 53% of the bachelor passes are actually coming from the quantal one to three schools.

“The teachers that we have in the poorer schools, township schools, the rural schools are actually putting in their hours. They remain dedicated.”

To get your matric results now wherever you are, go to matric.ewn.co.za.

