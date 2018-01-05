Ronald Lamola: ANC NEC must hold executive to account
Speculation is rife that that some NEC members will call on the president to resign or insist on his recall when the party’s leaders meet next week.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola says the party’s highest decision making body, which will meet for the first time next week, must ensure it holds the executive to account.
Speculation is rife that that some NEC members will call on the president to resign or insist on his recall when the party’s leaders meet on Wednesday.
Lamola, who is part of the NEC, called on the newly elected leadership to recall the president in an interview with News24 last month.
He now says that ANC members want the NEC to hold its leaders accountable.
“From the conference, it’s clear that the membership wanted a breathe of fresh air, a new lease of life for the ANC. But they also want the NEC to take a decision, they want the NEC to hold the executive to account.”
He led a protest in March last year outside the NEC’s meeting, demanding that they remove the president.
Last month, before the elective conference, he said the party’s new leaders must recall the president.
So now that he is part of those leaders, will he push for Zuma’s recall when the NEC meets next Wednesday?
“It’s decisions we should not shy away from, because the national conference was unanimous to return the integrity of the ANC.”
He says the ANC members made it clear at the conference last month that they want the NEC to hold the executive to account.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Politics
-
CT Mayor Patricia De Lille to submit reasons to keep job
-
EFF: University walk-in application call not irresponsible
-
DA brings in senior legal counsel to deal with CT corruption scandal
-
Ronald Lamola renews calls for Zuma to be recalled
-
DA: Entire Eskom board is highly compromised
-
Maimane: Zuma impeachment process should start as soon as possible
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.