Ronald Lamola: ANC NEC must hold executive to account

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
Go

Ronald Lamola: ANC NEC must hold executive to account

Speculation is rife that that some NEC members will call on the president to resign or insist on his recall when the party’s leaders meet next week.

Former ANC Youth League leader Ronald Lamola speaks to Radio 702 at the ANC national conference in Nasrec on 17 December 2017. Picture: Radio 702
Former ANC Youth League leader Ronald Lamola speaks to Radio 702 at the ANC national conference in Nasrec on 17 December 2017. Picture: Radio 702
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola says the party’s highest decision making body, which will meet for the first time next week, must ensure it holds the executive to account.

Speculation is rife that that some NEC members will call on the president to resign or insist on his recall when the party’s leaders meet on Wednesday.

Lamola, who is part of the NEC, called on the newly elected leadership to recall the president in an interview with News24 last month.

He now says that ANC members want the NEC to hold its leaders accountable.

“From the conference, it’s clear that the membership wanted a breathe of fresh air, a new lease of life for the ANC. But they also want the NEC to take a decision, they want the NEC to hold the executive to account.”

He led a protest in March last year outside the NEC’s meeting, demanding that they remove the president.

Last month, before the elective conference, he said the party’s new leaders must recall the president.

So now that he is part of those leaders, will he push for Zuma’s recall when the NEC meets next Wednesday?

“It’s decisions we should not shy away from, because the national conference was unanimous to return the integrity of the ANC.”

He says the ANC members made it clear at the conference last month that they want the NEC to hold the executive to account.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA