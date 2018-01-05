Ronald Lamola: ANC NEC must hold executive to account

Speculation is rife that that some NEC members will call on the president to resign or insist on his recall when the party’s leaders meet next week.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola says the party’s highest decision making body, which will meet for the first time next week, must ensure it holds the executive to account.

Speculation is rife that that some NEC members will call on the president to resign or insist on his recall when the party’s leaders meet on Wednesday.

Lamola, who is part of the NEC, called on the newly elected leadership to recall the president in an interview with News24 last month.

He now says that ANC members want the NEC to hold its leaders accountable.

“From the conference, it’s clear that the membership wanted a breathe of fresh air, a new lease of life for the ANC. But they also want the NEC to take a decision, they want the NEC to hold the executive to account.”

He led a protest in March last year outside the NEC’s meeting, demanding that they remove the president.

Last month, before the elective conference, he said the party’s new leaders must recall the president.

So now that he is part of those leaders, will he push for Zuma’s recall when the NEC meets next Wednesday?

“It’s decisions we should not shy away from, because the national conference was unanimous to return the integrity of the ANC.”

He says the ANC members made it clear at the conference last month that they want the NEC to hold the executive to account.

