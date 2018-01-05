President Zuma congratulates matric class of 2017

The president has encouraged those who have not achieved a university pass or failed not to lose hope emphasising that other opportunities are available.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has congratulated the matric class of 2017 for securing a 2.6% increase in the pass rate.

Last night, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the overall pass rate improved from 2016 to 75.5%.

The president has encouraged those who have not achieved a university pass or failed not to lose hope, emphasising that other opportunities are available.

Last year saw over 600,000 candidates write the national senior certificate exams.

The Basic Education Minister says that the increase in pass rate from the 2016 results shows an improvement in South Africa’s schooling system.

“Representing 401,435 candidates who have passed the 2017 senior certificate exams and we want to thank them.”

The top achieving district is in the Free State.

The Free State received an 89.8% pass rate, including progressed learners.

Gauteng took second place, with 86.4% and closely behind in third place is the Western Cape at 84.4%.

The class of 2017 recorded over 161,000 distinctions.

The department says it has also put much focus in providing learners with special needs with support and including them in the curriculum.

