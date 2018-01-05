Pink Ladies looking for parents of child (2) found on Empire Road

The child, only known as Vivian, was found on Empire Road in Parktown in Johannesburg on 29 December last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pink Ladies organisation says it’s desperately looking for the parents of a two-year-old child.

The organisation has urged anyone with information to contact them or the police.

Director Dessie Rechner says the child is currently safe and well taken care of.

“If you have any information or know who the child’s parents are, you can have a look on our Facebook page.”