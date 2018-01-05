Palm Springs residents block Golden Highway over housing issues

Officers are now trying to clear the road which has been blocked with burning tyres and rocks.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Palm Springs in Ekurhuleni have barricaded the Golden Highway demanding that government address their housing issues.

Public order policing officers have been deployed to the area.

The police’s Kay Makhubele says: “Police have been deployed and the monitoring is continuing and we’re waiting for the officials to come and address the community members.”