Opposition parties in CT welcome probe into De Lille’s conduct

The ANC and ACDP say they've long held the belief that De Lille is no longer fit to hold office even before the lid was blown on tender corruption.

FILE: Mayor of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Mayor of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Opposition parties in the City of Cape Town say they are pleased that council has resolved to investigate mayor Patricia de Lille for misconduct.

But the ANC and ACDP are not happy that a damning legal report that has revealed evidence of corruption cover-ups in the city won't be made public.

Council met in secret on Friday to deal with the fallout from an independent legal investigation and resolved that law firm Bowman Gilfillan be appointed again to investigate more claims of tender irregularities in the city's transport authority.

The ANC and ACDP say they've long held the belief that De Lille is no longer fit to hold office even before the lid was blown late last year on tender corruption involving the MyCiTi bus rapid system.

“There is no other way, De Lille is going, it’s a matter of when. We know [the DA’s] federal executive has already taken that decision. They are playing with time.”

ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe says his party has already submitted a motion of no confidence in De Lille to be tabled at a public meeting at the end of the month.

The ACDP’s Grant Haskin says his party could table their own motion.

“The DA’s claims to be maladministration-free, corruption-free, are patently false.”

The report that council dealt with on Friday reveals stunning allegations of corruption and cover-ups and implicates Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead in wrongdoing and the mayor herself in the cover-up.

