New law allows maintenance dodgers to be traced through cellphones
Key sections of the Maintenance Amendment Act came into effect this morning.
JOHANNESBURG - From Friday, child maintenance dodgers will be traced through their cellphone numbers and blacklisted.
The new law gives maintenance officers power to track down defaulters through information obtained from cellphone service providers.
Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery: "The person claiming maintenance will approach the court for an order that the court must grant a maintenance order. They then have to abide by that order and if they don't, then their property can be attached to pay for the debt."
