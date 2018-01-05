Nerves aplenty as WC matrics get ready for results

The province ranks third out of the nine provinces with a pass rate of 84.4%, that's just over 3% lower than 2016's figure.

CAPE TOWN - The matric pass rate in the Western Cape has dropped slightly.

The class of 2017 can take a bow with an impressive 84.4% pass rate. The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga made the announcement on Thursday night.

In 2017, a total of 161,081 distinctions were achieved, with the Western Cape achieving 15.5% of them. The province also boasted some of the country’s top achievers in physical sciences from Rondebosch Boys' High School and Durbanville High School.

Nationally, more 153,000 passed with a Bachelor’s pass, over 161,000 with a diploma pass, 86,200 with a higher certificate pass and 99 passed with a senior certificate pass.

Some matric pupils spoke to EWN before before going to check their results.

"I'm feeling very positive and a litle nervous but that's a natural reaction," one matriculant said.

Another said: "Obviously nervous because of the whole buildup to the expectations of passing."

"I'm feeling very nervous but at he same time I'm feeling very confident and excited," one other matriculant said.

