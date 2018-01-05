Popular Topics
Nerves aplenty as WC matrics get ready for results

The province ranks third out of the nine provinces with a pass rate of 84.4%, that's just over 3% lower than 2016's figure.

Some of the country's top matric achievers at the announcement of the 2017 matric results in Gauteng on 4 December, 2018. Picture: @DBE_SA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The matric pass rate in the Western Cape has dropped slightly.

The province ranks third out of the nine provinces with a pass rate of 84.4%, that's just over 3% lower than 2016's figure.

The class of 2017 can take a bow with an impressive 84.4% pass rate. The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga made the announcement on Thursday night.

In 2017, a total of 161,081 distinctions were achieved, with the Western Cape achieving 15.5% of them. The province also boasted some of the country’s top achievers in physical sciences from Rondebosch Boys' High School and Durbanville High School.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced the national senior certificate (NSC) results for the country for 2017. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

Nationally, more 153,000 passed with a Bachelor’s pass, over 161,000 with a diploma pass, 86,200 with a higher certificate pass and 99 passed with a senior certificate pass.

Some matric pupils spoke to EWN before before going to check their results.

"I'm feeling very positive and a litle nervous but that's a natural reaction," one matriculant said.

Another said: "Obviously nervous because of the whole buildup to the expectations of passing."

"I'm feeling very nervous but at he same time I'm feeling very confident and excited," one other matriculant said.

To get your matric results now wherever you are, go to matric.ewn.co.za.

