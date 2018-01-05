Motshekga: More needs to be done to improve SA education system
Minister Motshekga announced on Thursday the provinces matrics achieved the same pass rate as the class of 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - While President Jacob Zuma has congratulated the class of 2017 for bringing the matric pass rate up to 75.1%, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says much more needs to be done, especially in the areas of efficiency and quality.
Motshekga has applauded last year's matrics for securing a 2.6% improvement compared to the class of 2016.
“Once again I want to take my hat off for the class of 2017. I wish them the best in their future.”
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to release the provinces matric results and award top performing pupils and schools in Lyndhurst in Johannesburg on Friday morning.
Gauteng province is one of the country's top three performing provinces.
“Gauteng achieved 85.1%, it remains the same Mr. Lesufi. It hasn’t moved up or down.”
The department says the 2017 matric exams saw the highest number of pupils with special needs who also received the highest number of bachelor passes compared to last year.
The Nokuthula School in Lyndhurst was officially opened late last year and has state of the art equipment. It caters for pupils with special needs.
To get your matric results now wherever you are, go to matric.ewn.co.za.
