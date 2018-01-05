Popular Topics
Go

Motshekga applauds class of 2017 for improved matric pass rate

The Basic Education Minister says the increase in pass rate from the 2016 results shows an improvement in South Africa’s schooling system.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announces the 2017 matric results on 4 January, 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN

4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has applauded the class of 2017 for achieving a 75.1% pass rate, including progressed learners. The pass rate is a 2.6% improvement from the previous year.

Last year saw over 600,000 candidates write the national senior certificate exams.

The Basic Education Minister says that the increase in pass rate from the 2016 results shows an improvement in South Africa’s schooling system.

“Representing 401,435 candidates who have passed the 2017 senior certificate exams and we want to thank them.”

The top achieving district is in the Free State.

The Free State received an 89.8% pass rate, including progressed learners.

Gauteng took second place, with 86.4% and closely behind in third place is the Western Cape at 84.4%.

The class of 2017 recorded over 61,000 distinctions.

The department says it has also put much focus in providing learners with special needs with support and including them in the curriculum.

WATCH: 2017 matric results by province

To get your matric results now wherever you are go to matric.ewn.co.za.

