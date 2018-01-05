Mkhize: Dept ready to deal with potential conflict at universities
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says her department has the capacity to deal with any potential conflict at universities but she's strongly encouraged prospective students to use the online system for placement.
Mkhize says that 2018 applicants who have a firm offer from universities or TVET colleges will be assessed for funding.
However, due to pressure on public finances, the policy will be phased in over a period of five years.
The minister says that prospective students who might still want to apply must use the central applications clearing house system.
She says it would be unfortunate to have institutions dominated by police.
“If you securitise these institutions, you lose what’s the ethos of an academic institution. Of course, we’re in a real world, there will be problems.
“I still believe our management will have sufficient capacity to pick up early warning signs of conflict.”
