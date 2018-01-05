Minister Mkhize confident govt can afford free education

This is despite National Treasury confirming on Thursday that it was still looking for money to fund the free education policy announced by President Jacob Zuma in December.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize is confident that government can afford free education, saying that the Finance Minister has told the inter-ministerial committee to leave the "nitty-gritty" details to him.

This is despite National Treasury confirming on Thursday that it was still looking for money to fund the free education policy announced by President Jacob Zuma in December.

Mkhize told the media in Pretoria on Thursday that the policy will be phased in over a five year period, but that students who have already been placed at a tertiary institution for 2018 will be assessed for funding.

The minister is more than confident that funding free education won't be a problem because even Treasury has given it's assurance.

"The Minister of Finance is the one who helped us to make a break through and leave the nitty-gritty to him but the technical teams assured us that this is not going beyond the approved budget," Mkhize said.

Treasury, however, confirmed that it's still looking for money.

"There's going to be some type of sacrifices from government to fund this type of prioritiy," Spokesperson for the Finance Ministry, Mayihlome Tshwete says.

At the same time, students who have a firm offer from univerities and TVET colleges for this year will be assessed and those who still want to be placed have been urged to submit their details to the department's online system CACH (central applications clearing house) for assistance.