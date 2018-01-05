Manenberg matriculant hopes to get Nsfas funding

Kauthar Fortune is among the matriculants from The Leadership College who’ve passed but risked being caught in volatile gang-related shootings just to get to school.

CAPE TOWN - A Manenberg matriculant is one step closer to realising her dream of becoming a physiotherapist.

Eighteen-year-old Kauthar Fortune is among the 90% of matriculants from The Leadership College who’ve passed.

The school relies solely on donations and government subsidies to offer free private education in the gang-stricken area.

Most learners from school have often had to risk being caught in volatile gang-related shootings just to get to school.

Fortune says her results are good enough to get into the physiotherapy programme at either the University of Cape Town or the University of the Western Cape. But she is waiting to hear whether she’s received a Nsfas bursary as her single mother won’t be able to afford tuition fees.

“This bursary will help out a lot so my mother doesn’t have to stress about my studies and hopefully I can give back to the community.”

Her proud mom, Lizette Fortune, says there were days when Kauthar couldn’t leave school due to shootings.

“Many times a shooting would happen and as a parent, you can’t imagine what goes through your mind.”

MANENBERG SCHOOL PRINCIPALS PRAISE MATRICULANTS

School principals in Manenberg say successful matriculants have had to overcome unimaginable obstacles throughout their school careers.

Silverstream High School has seen a 6% increase in its matric pass rate since last year.

The school is situated in the heart of a gangster territory.

Principal Leslie Pieters says he’s proud of the school’s 67% pass rate as it shows growth.

“Gang war spurs all over the schools and the children can’t get to school, manage after-school programmes.”

Meanwhile, the principal of The Leadership College (TLC), Yousuf Atcha, had to deal with not only on-going gang violence around the school, but also an eviction because the school couldn’t afford to pay rent.

“During the course of this year we had huge challenges.”

TLC relies on donations and government subsidies to offer free private education to learners.