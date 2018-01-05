[LISTEN] EFF student command intensifies call for walk-ins at universities

Radio 702 | Orediretse Masebe, Wits SRC EFF leader, said the student command is prepared to help students who have not been accepted or haven't applied to universities.

JOHANNESBURG – Orediretse Masebe, Wits SRC EFF leader, said the student command is prepared to help students who have not been accepted by institutions of further learning.

“As from today the 5th of January, we are going to help students who have not applied and the SRC will address the issues of those learners.”

Masebe says the party, together with the SRC, will help students on a case-by-case situation.

