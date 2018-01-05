Kroonstad train accident: ‘We can only pray that there are no people trapped’

Eighteen commuters were killed when a truck allegedly failed to stop at a sign just outside Kroonstad on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State officials are racing against time at the scene of a fatal train crash to ensure all passengers are accounted for.

Rescue workers have cautioned that the death toll might rise as they sift through the debris.

Hundreds of passengers were injured, two of whom remain in hospital.

Prasa's Sipho Sithole says rescue workers have cautioned that the death toll might rise.

“We can only pray that there are no people trapped or that there are no casualties if they are trapped. It’s quite possible. It is not a good sight to look at. We can only account for those who were taken out of the train and taken to hospitals.”

