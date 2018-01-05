Joy, excitement at Gauteng school as matrics arrive to collect results
At Mondeor High School there’s an air of excitement as staff members prepare the certificates which will be handed out to pupils.
JOHANNESBURG - The gates are open at public high schools across the country for pupils to collect their matric certificates.
At Mondeor High School there’s an air of excitement as staff members prepare the certificates which will be handed out to pupils.
Principle of the school Vangelia Nicolaou says the pass rate for the school currently sits at 95%.
She says she’s happy and proud.
“One needs to realise that we’ve got a very huge enrolment of matrics. We probably got the biggest enrolment in Gauteng, with 320 children writing matric exams.”
Nicolaou also says the challenges of working at a government school are great but can be overcome.
#MatricResults2017 It’s joy and happiness at Mondeor High School as pupils come to collect their certificates. KS pic.twitter.com/NNvQHwufsM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2018
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Manenberg matriculant edges closer to her dreams
-
Bad news for CT KFC customers
-
Gauteng Education won’t tolerate underperforming schools
-
Witness describes first moments of horror after FS train crash
-
Teaching at Khayelitsha school threatened by high crime rate
-
Egyptian embassy confirms death of SA man in hot air balloon crash in Egypt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.