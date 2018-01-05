Joy, excitement at Gauteng school as matrics arrive to collect results

At Mondeor High School there’s an air of excitement as staff members prepare the certificates which will be handed out to pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - The gates are open at public high schools across the country for pupils to collect their matric certificates.

At Mondeor High School there’s an air of excitement as staff members prepare the certificates which will be handed out to pupils.

Principle of the school Vangelia Nicolaou says the pass rate for the school currently sits at 95%.

She says she’s happy and proud.

“One needs to realise that we’ve got a very huge enrolment of matrics. We probably got the biggest enrolment in Gauteng, with 320 children writing matric exams.”

Nicolaou also says the challenges of working at a government school are great but can be overcome.