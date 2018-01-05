Popular Topics
Joburg storm: Protea Glen residents want construction firms held accountable

Homeowners say the process of rebuilding their homes is going to be costly, tiring and is already frustrating.

Some of the houses in Protea Glen Extension 31 which were destroyed by the severe hail storms which hit parts of Gauteng last week. Picture: Katleho Sekhoto/EWN.
Some of the houses in Protea Glen Extension 31 which were destroyed by the severe hail storms which hit parts of Gauteng last week. Picture: Katleho Sekhoto/EWN.
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Protea Glen whose homes were destroyed by a severe hailstorm last week say that the construction companies responsible for building their houses need to be held accountable.

Homeowners say the process of rebuilding their homes is going to be costly, tiring and is already frustrating.

Earlier this week, community members in the area barricaded roads during a protest, calling on local and provincial government to urgently step in.

This resident says they are trying to rebuild their lives.

“Family members are willing to help here and there where they can but it’s a huge disaster as you can see. The people that build these houses are to blame because they used weak materials you can see.”

