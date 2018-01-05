Joburg storm: Protea Glen residents want construction firms held accountable
Homeowners say the process of rebuilding their homes is going to be costly, tiring and is already frustrating.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Protea Glen whose homes were destroyed by a severe hailstorm last week say that the construction companies responsible for building their houses need to be held accountable.
Earlier this week, community members in the area barricaded roads during a protest, calling on local and provincial government to urgently step in.
This resident says they are trying to rebuild their lives.
“Family members are willing to help here and there where they can but it’s a huge disaster as you can see. The people that build these houses are to blame because they used weak materials you can see.”
#ProteaGlen Extension 31, where some of the houses were destroyed by the severe hail storms which hit part of Gauteng last week. Home owners say it’s been a complete set back, costly and tiring. KS pic.twitter.com/1XYnU6DYfZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2018
#ProteaGlen A crèche destroyed by last weeks hail storms. KS pic.twitter.com/4WAaCJhf7Z— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2018
