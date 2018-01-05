Joburg declared local state of disaster following storm
Two people were killed and thousands of homes, roads and buildings were damaged.
JOHANNESBURG - Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba has declared the city a local state of disaster following heavy rains and a hailstorm over the weekend.
Two people were killed and thousands of homes, roads and buildings were damaged.
Mashaba says the estimated damage to properties across the city is about R186 million.
Mashaba says following a meeting with the city's disaster management teams, he has decided to take decisive action.
“Given the damage to the city, I have taken the decision that the city must be declared a local state of disaster. The city has begun an engagement with the local and national government as part of this process.”
Mashaba says the city will do a full risk assessment of the damage caused by the storm, particularly to identify the contractors involved in some of the buildings that collapsed.
The mayor says power and water have been restored to affected areas, as well as traffic lights.
An emergency hotline has also been activated for the reporting of emergencies.
CITY FINDS CONTRACTORS INVOLVED IN BUILDING DAMAGED HOMES
The mayor says the city's risk advisory services identified contractors involved in the construction of buildings that collapsed during the severe storm.
He says the city is now meeting with the provincial and national government for assistance after declaring Johannesburg a state of disaster.
Mashaba says one of the priorities is to conduct an investigation into the quality of some of the building which collapsed.
“Identify the contractors involved in the construction, the city’s role in issuing certificates of occupation which affirm the safety of these buildings.”
Mashaba says they're also working with the weather service to ensure alerts can be sent to communities ahead of severe storms and tornados.
GALLERY: Joburg storm: Trail of destruction
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Manenberg matriculant edges closer to her dreams
-
Bad news for CT KFC customers
-
Gauteng Education won’t tolerate underperforming schools
-
Witness describes first moments of horror after FS train crash
-
Teaching at Khayelitsha school threatened by high crime rate
-
Egyptian embassy confirms death of SA man in hot air balloon crash in Egypt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.