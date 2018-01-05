Joburg declared local state of disaster following storm

Two people were killed and thousands of homes, roads and buildings were damaged.

JOHANNESBURG - Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba has declared the city a local state of disaster following heavy rains and a hailstorm over the weekend.

Mashaba says the estimated damage to properties across the city is about R186 million.

Mashaba says following a meeting with the city's disaster management teams, he has decided to take decisive action.

“Given the damage to the city, I have taken the decision that the city must be declared a local state of disaster. The city has begun an engagement with the local and national government as part of this process.”

Mashaba says the city will do a full risk assessment of the damage caused by the storm, particularly to identify the contractors involved in some of the buildings that collapsed.

The mayor says power and water have been restored to affected areas, as well as traffic lights.

An emergency hotline has also been activated for the reporting of emergencies.

CITY FINDS CONTRACTORS INVOLVED IN BUILDING DAMAGED HOMES

The mayor says the city's risk advisory services identified contractors involved in the construction of buildings that collapsed during the severe storm.

He says the city is now meeting with the provincial and national government for assistance after declaring Johannesburg a state of disaster.

Mashaba says one of the priorities is to conduct an investigation into the quality of some of the building which collapsed.

“Identify the contractors involved in the construction, the city’s role in issuing certificates of occupation which affirm the safety of these buildings.”

Mashaba says they're also working with the weather service to ensure alerts can be sent to communities ahead of severe storms and tornados.

