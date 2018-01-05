'Investing in township schools will improve SA's education system'
Gauteng came second in the national senior certificate exams, achieving 85.1% pass rate.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the province's 2017 matric results is evidence that investing in township schools will improve the country’s education system.
Lesufi, together with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Gauteng Premier David Makhura, honoured the provinces top achievers at Nokuthula School in Lyndhurst on Friday.
#MatricResults2017 Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Premier David Makhura. TK pic.twitter.com/do6zXWCkVY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2018
Lesufi says while his department continues to invest in township school development, they’ve also introduced a number of programmes to improve teaching.
“We’ve made four drastic changes in the system. We introduced what we call ‘schools of specialisation’, we eradicated chalk and talk, we’ve introduced ICT and introduced twinning of schools, which is when a school in a township and a school from the suburbs is run by one governing body.”
Lesufi says he’s pleased that the class of 2017 managed to maintain Gauteng’s pass rate despite some challenges.
Meanwhile, Makhura, who delivered the keynote address, congratulated the class of 2017 for their performance.
He has encouraged pupils to always work hard to achieve their dreams.
