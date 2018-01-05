Hopes and dreams: Matric pupils share their journey

Some matric pupils from the Western Cape and Gauteng spoke to EWN before heading to their respective schools to receive their results.

CAPE TOWN - It’s been a tough yet rewarding twelve years of schooling for many grade 12 learners. The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on Thursday announced that the national pass rate had increased by 2.6%.

Corne Pedro (18), a matric pupil at Skurweberg Senior Secondary School in Ceres, says that he is not panicking over his results.

“I’m not really stressed out because I know I gave my best and I expect the best. So I will be satisfied with the points I get.”

Growing up in a small town in the Western Cape was one of his highlights. Pedro is planning on completing a Bachelor of Education degree at UWC.

Joshua Harper (18) from Pretoria Boys' High says he is a bit nervous for his results. “I’m anxious for my results. Twelve years of education boils down to this moment. But I am positive I have done enough for my plans.”

Harper made headlines last year when he asked the school's permission to take his partner with to their matric dance. They were the first same sex couple in the school’s history to attend a farewell together. He is doing a political science degree at Tuks in 2018.

Rafat Aly (18) from Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd says that he has mixed emotions regarding his results later today. “It was slightly difficult compare to the prelims but it wasn’t like insane or anything. I obviously expect to pass.” Aly plans on studying actuarial science.

Olefile Nkgapele (18) from Hoërskool Overkruin says she is overjoyed and cannot wait for her results.

“I’m feeling very nervous but at the same time I am very confident and excited. I’m definitely expecting a Bachelors pass.” She is planning to study medicine in 2018.

Elsjè Saayman (18) from HTS John Vorster says she is very excited to get her results. She wants to work in the artisan sector. “My plans this year is to study further in the electrical engineering sector.”

Vaughn Nel (18) from Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd says he knows he did well but is slightly nervous. "I worked hard throughout my whole high school career." Nel is planning to study a Bachelor of Science in Genetics at Tuks.

Megan Barnes (18) from Hoërskool Overkruin told EWN that she feels very positive and nervous about her matric results. “I have a good feeling my Afrikaans went well as well as my Mathematics."

Barnes will be working at a luxury lodge and is planning to further her studies in 2019.