Gauteng Education won’t tolerate underperforming schools

Gauteng's class of 2017 achieved an 85.1% pass rate and came second countrywide.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says any school that performed below 50% in the national senior certificate exams will have to explain why they should continue functioning.

Lesufi honoured the provinces top achievers at a special event at the Nokuthula School for Children with special needs in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Gauteng's class of 2017 achieved an 85.1% pass rate and came second countrywide.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the overall pass rate is at 75.1%, a 2.6% improvement from the previous year.

Lesufi says his department will not tolerate underperforming schools.

“Stopping at 50% … we don’t have a school in Gauteng that had less than 40% at all. So, you stand a better chance at getting an education without paying a cent in Gauteng compared to another province. So, if there are parents without money, your child stands a better chance of getting a qualification in Gauteng.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

