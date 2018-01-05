Gauteng Education won’t tolerate underperforming schools
Gauteng's class of 2017 achieved an 85.1% pass rate and came second countrywide.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says any school that performed below 50% in the national senior certificate exams will have to explain why they should continue functioning.
Lesufi honoured the provinces top achievers at a special event at the Nokuthula School for Children with special needs in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, on Friday.
Gauteng's class of 2017 achieved an 85.1% pass rate and came second countrywide.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the overall pass rate is at 75.1%, a 2.6% improvement from the previous year.
Lesufi says his department will not tolerate underperforming schools.
“Stopping at 50% … we don’t have a school in Gauteng that had less than 40% at all. So, you stand a better chance at getting an education without paying a cent in Gauteng compared to another province. So, if there are parents without money, your child stands a better chance of getting a qualification in Gauteng.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Manenberg matriculant edges closer to her dreams
-
Bad news for CT KFC customers
-
Witness describes first moments of horror after FS train crash
-
Teaching at Khayelitsha school threatened by high crime rate
-
Egyptian embassy confirms death of SA man in hot air balloon crash in Egypt
-
Opposition parties in CT welcome probe into De Lille’s conduct
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.