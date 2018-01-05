Gauteng Education Dept proud after maintaining matric pass rate
The department has held a technical briefing on its results ahead of a special event to honour top achieving students.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it's performance in the 2017 matric exams demonstrates its determination to contribute to South Africa’s schooling system.
Gauteng achieved second place nationwide in the national senior certificate exams.
The department says it's proud to have maintained its pass rate of 85.1% despite facing some challenges.
#MatricResults2017 Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and department officials are giving a technical briefing ahead of the special event to honor top achievers in the province. TK pic.twitter.com/cBmhzpcocm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2018
#MatricResults2017 Learners at Mondeor High School take their final bow at high school life as they come to collect their matric certificates. KS pic.twitter.com/9H8rkWzuyn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2018
The province achieved 35,000 bachelors passes in 2017 with 7 of its districts in the top 10 nationwide.
The department says its performance in most subjects like maths, physical science and accounting has been above 60%.
It says that over the years, its worked to reduce the number of schools that are performing below 50% to about nine, and plans are underway to minimise that number by the end of the year.
ALERT: #MatricResults2017 for 8 provinces are out! Log onto https://t.co/Fke79fDMbj to get yours now wherever you are. Western Cape results will be released online tomorrow at 5am. pic.twitter.com/CROwMQsBAz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
