Gauteng Education Dept proud after maintaining matric pass rate

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it's performance in the 2017 matric exams demonstrates its determination to contribute to South Africa’s schooling system.

The department has held a technical briefing on its results ahead of a special event to honour top achieving students.

Gauteng achieved second place nationwide in the national senior certificate exams.

The department says it's proud to have maintained its pass rate of 85.1% despite facing some challenges.

The province achieved 35,000 bachelors passes in 2017 with 7 of its districts in the top 10 nationwide.

The department says its performance in most subjects like maths, physical science and accounting has been above 60%.

It says that over the years, its worked to reduce the number of schools that are performing below 50% to about nine, and plans are underway to minimise that number by the end of the year.

