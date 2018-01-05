Fire crews to monitor Oleum chemical spill near Wellington
More than three hundred people were evacuated after a dangerous Oleum chemical spill in Kranskop near Wellington on Thursday.
Those affected lived within a 3km radius of a Denel plant. They were assessed at a local town hall and returned home last night.
Oleum is a fuming sulfuric acid and is used in the manufacturing of explosives, amongst other uses.
The Cape Winelands District Municipality's Fire Service will continue monitoring the area.
Spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto: "The situation has been down-scaled, although our crews are still vigilant, making sure that everything is wrapped up. Furthermore, the personnel of R&B were fantastic in containing the situation and stabilising the situation very quickly."
