Egyptian embassy confirms death of SA man in hot air balloon crash in Egypt

JOHANNESBURG – The Egyptian embassy in South Africa has confirmed that a South African man has died in a hot air balloon crash in Egypt on Friday.

The 34-year-old man died when the pilot lost control of the hot air balloon due to bad wind conditions.

Fourteen other tourists from various countries were injured in the crash, including two South African women.

The embassy's Ayman Walash said: “The accident happened this morning when the man responsible for the balloon was trying to land and because of that it crashed to the ground.”

Earlier the South African International Relations Department says it's in contact with the South African Embassy in Egypt to get confirmation of reports about the tourist who died.