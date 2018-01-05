Popular Topics
EFF: University walk-in application call not irresponsible

The party says its simply handling a crisis which President Jacob Zuma has created after announcing free education for poor students last month.

The EFF's Student Command gives a briefing on 4 January, 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
The EFF's Student Command gives a briefing on 4 January, 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) insists that its call for matrics to pitch up at universities and demand free education is not irresponsible.

The party says that it is simply handling a crisis which President Jacob Zuma has created after announcing free education for poor students last month.

The red berets say they will be stationed at universities to assist walk-in's of students who have not been accepted to an institution.

Wits SRC's Oreditetse Masebe says: "The way that we’ve sorted it out there’s no way that we’ll have stampede, we’ve capacity to manage the crowd.

"Things aren’t going to be the way they had been in the past. It’s structured and will be properly handled."

