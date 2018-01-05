EFF: University walk-in application call not irresponsible
The party says its simply handling a crisis which President Jacob Zuma has created after announcing free education for poor students last month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) insists that its call for matrics to pitch up at universities and demand free education is not irresponsible.
The red berets say they will be stationed at universities to assist walk-in's of students who have not been accepted to an institution.
Wits SRC's Oreditetse Masebe says: "The way that we’ve sorted it out there’s no way that we’ll have stampede, we’ve capacity to manage the crowd.
"Things aren’t going to be the way they had been in the past. It’s structured and will be properly handled."
#EFFStudentCommand [VIDEO] President Keetse says it’s obvious we have a government that’s extremely useless, says since 1994 the ANC has only built two universities. KS pic.twitter.com/0NELhmp0Xx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2018
