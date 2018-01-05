Does it really take only 30% to pass matric? Here are the facts

JOHANNESBURG - There are a number of misconceptions about what a matric pupil needs to achieve in order to obtain a National Senior Certificate (NSC) and therefore pass since the pass requirements were adjusted some years ago.

While it is true that one needs to achieve 30% in some subjects to pass, it's not quite accurate to assume that this requirement applies to all subjects and will guarantee entry into a public university.

According to information [on the Department of Basic Education's website](https://www.education.gov.za/Curriculum/NationalSeniorCertificate(NSC), to pass matric, pupils need to achieve 40% in three subjects, one of which is an official language at Home Language level and 30% in three subjects.

To gain entry to a university degree course, one must achieve an achievement rating of 4 (Adequate Achievement, 50% - 59%) or better in any four of these designated subjects: Accounting, Information Technology, Agricultural Sciences, Languages, Business Studies, Life Sciences, Consumer Studies, Mathematics, Dramatic Arts, Mathematical Literacy, Economics, Music, Engineering Graphics and Design, Physical Sciences, Geography, Religion Studies, History and Visual Arts.

To do a Diploma course, one must achieve a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution as certified by Umalusi, the quality assurance council, coupled with an achievement rating of 3 (moderate achievement, 40% - 49%) or better in any four of these designated subjects: Accounting, Information Technology, Agricultural Sciences, Languages, Business Studies, Life Sciences, Consumer Studies, Mathematics, Dramatic Arts, Mathematical Literacy, Economics, Music, Engineering Graphics and Design, Physical Sciences, Geography, Religion Studies, History and Visual Arts.

To study at a Further Education and Training (FET) or Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) college, a 30% pass is required in the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution as certified by Umalusi.

Institutional and programme needs may require additional combinations or recognised NSC subjects and levels of achievement.

To get your matric results now wherever you are, go to matric.ewn.co.za.