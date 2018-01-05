Does it really take only 30% to pass matric? Here are the facts
There are a number of misconceptions about what pupils need to obtain to pass their final matric exams.
JOHANNESBURG - There are a number of misconceptions about what a matric pupil needs to achieve in order to obtain a National Senior Certificate (NSC) and therefore pass since the pass requirements were adjusted some years ago.
While it is true that one needs to achieve 30% in some subjects to pass, it's not quite accurate to assume that this requirement applies to all subjects and will guarantee entry into a public university.
According to information [on the Department of Basic Education's website](https://www.education.gov.za/Curriculum/NationalSeniorCertificate(NSC), to pass matric, pupils need to achieve 40% in three subjects, one of which is an official language at Home Language level and 30% in three subjects.
To gain entry to a university degree course, one must achieve an achievement rating of 4 (Adequate Achievement, 50% - 59%) or better in any four of these designated subjects: Accounting, Information Technology, Agricultural Sciences, Languages, Business Studies, Life Sciences, Consumer Studies, Mathematics, Dramatic Arts, Mathematical Literacy, Economics, Music, Engineering Graphics and Design, Physical Sciences, Geography, Religion Studies, History and Visual Arts.
To do a Diploma course, one must achieve a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution as certified by Umalusi, the quality assurance council, coupled with an achievement rating of 3 (moderate achievement, 40% - 49%) or better in any four of these designated subjects: Accounting, Information Technology, Agricultural Sciences, Languages, Business Studies, Life Sciences, Consumer Studies, Mathematics, Dramatic Arts, Mathematical Literacy, Economics, Music, Engineering Graphics and Design, Physical Sciences, Geography, Religion Studies, History and Visual Arts.
To study at a Further Education and Training (FET) or Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) college, a 30% pass is required in the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution as certified by Umalusi.
Institutional and programme needs may require additional combinations or recognised NSC subjects and levels of achievement.
To get your matric results now wherever you are, go to matric.ewn.co.za.
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Manenberg matriculant edges closer to her dreams
-
Bad news for CT KFC customers
-
Gauteng Education won’t tolerate underperforming schools
-
Witness describes first moments of horror after FS train crash
-
Teaching at Khayelitsha school threatened by high crime rate
-
Egyptian embassy confirms death of SA man in hot air balloon crash in Egypt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.