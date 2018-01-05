Disability no barrier for top Pretoria matriculant

Joshua Chetty from the New Hope School in Pretoria suffers from cerebral palsy.

JOHANNESBURG - A Pretoria matriculant who achieved top performer status in the category for pupils with special needs says that he worked hard to ensure that his disability did not impair his dreams.

He says he focused on his goals and not his disability.

“I put my disability aside for most of that year, I went to teachers for extra classes and I just really sat down and focused on my exams.”

