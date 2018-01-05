Disability no barrier for top Pretoria matriculant

No arrests made in connection with Kroonstad train crash
JOHANNESBURG - A Pretoria matriculant who achieved top performer status in the category for pupils with special needs says that he worked hard to ensure that his disability did not impair his dreams.
Joshua Chetty from the New Hope School in Pretoria suffers from cerebral palsy.
He says he focused on his goals and not his disability.
“I put my disability aside for most of that year, I went to teachers for extra classes and I just really sat down and focused on my exams.”
