Diepsloot matriculants 'excited' about future after results

Diepsloot Secondary School has achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2017 academic year while Diepsloot Combined School achieved 86.9%.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura addresses students after the release of the 2017 matric results. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Grade 12 pupils in Diepsloot say they're excited about the future following the release of their matric results.

The Diepsloot Secondary School has achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2017 academic year, while Diepsloot Combined School achieved 86.9%.

The pupils say they're pleased after passing with "satisfying results" despite limited resources at their schools.

They say they will be using their matric qualification to explore other opportunities and pursue their career paths.

“I got a diploma plus one distinction. All I want to say is I’m happy."

Another pupil adds: “I am extremely happy about my results. It was all about the hard work. I had one distinction.

One other student looks forward to starting his university journey.

“I am excited, and I will be studying sound engineering.”

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the results of the class of 2017, which maintained Gauteng’s pass rate.

He has encouraged pupils to always work hard to achieve their dreams.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who delivered the keynote address, congratulated the class of 2017 for their performance.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

