Diepsloot matriculants 'excited' about future after results
Diepsloot Secondary School has achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2017 academic year while Diepsloot Combined School achieved 86.9%.
JOHANNESBURG - Grade 12 pupils in Diepsloot say they're excited about the future following the release of their matric results.
The Diepsloot Secondary School has achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2017 academic year, while Diepsloot Combined School achieved 86.9%.
The pupils say they're pleased after passing with "satisfying results" despite limited resources at their schools.
They say they will be using their matric qualification to explore other opportunities and pursue their career paths.
“I got a diploma plus one distinction. All I want to say is I’m happy."
Another pupil adds: “I am extremely happy about my results. It was all about the hard work. I had one distinction.
One other student looks forward to starting his university journey.
“I am excited, and I will be studying sound engineering.”
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the results of the class of 2017, which maintained Gauteng’s pass rate.
He has encouraged pupils to always work hard to achieve their dreams.
Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who delivered the keynote address, congratulated the class of 2017 for their performance.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Manenberg matriculant edges closer to her dreams
-
Bad news for CT KFC customers
-
Gauteng Education won’t tolerate underperforming schools
-
Witness describes first moments of horror after FS train crash
-
Teaching at Khayelitsha school threatened by high crime rate
-
Egyptian embassy confirms death of SA man in hot air balloon crash in Egypt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.