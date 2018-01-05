Dept: Progress of quality education must not be ignored
The department says their interventions have paid off, especially in rural areas.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department says although educators are ecstatic about the class of 2017 scoring a 75.1% overall pass rate, the progress of quality education must not be ignored.
Districts which in the past only scored a 50% pass rate have improved significantly.
Director general Mathanzima Mweli says despite this, a lot still needs to be done.
“Our interventions are working more in rural and commercial farming areas and townships. That’s where the successes are showing. Civil society groups that are poor - the results seem to be showing a very good improvement. Which means the pro-poor policies of government are working.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
