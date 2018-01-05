DA brings in senior legal counsel to deal with CT corruption scandal
Eyewitness News understands the party has brought in senior legal counsel and deployed leading figures to thrash out a plan to handle the fallout.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is rolling out the big guns as it prepares to tackle a corruption scandal in its flagship metro.
Eyewitness News understands that the party has brought in senior legal counsel and deployed leading figures to thrash out a plan to handle the fallout.
Councillors from across the city will meet in a specially convened meeting on Friday morning to examine a report that could end the careers of top officials, including the city’s mayor.
The DA has run the City of Cape Town for 11 years now and it often uses successes in the city as a major selling point to attract new voters who want clean and efficient administration.
But today the party will face one of its toughest challenges yet.
Council will sit in its second closed session in as many months to consider an independent report into allegations of corruption and cover ups at the highest levels of city administration.
Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead is accused of tender corruption interference and cronyism and could face four disciplinary charges.
City manager Achmat Ebrahim could face two charges related to alleged cover ups of wrong doing.
But the person with the most to lose is Mayor Patricia de Lille.
Sources say the report by Bowman Gilfillan contains enough evidence to warrant a separate probe into her and could spell the end of her political career.
More in Politics
-
CT Mayor Patricia De Lille to submit reasons to keep job
-
EFF: University walk-in application call not irresponsible
-
Ronald Lamola: ANC NEC must hold executive to account
-
Ronald Lamola renews calls for Zuma to be recalled
-
DA: Entire Eskom board is highly compromised
-
Maimane: Zuma impeachment process should start as soon as possible
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.