DA brings in senior legal counsel to deal with CT corruption scandal

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is rolling out the big guns as it prepares to tackle a corruption scandal in its flagship metro.

Eyewitness News understands that the party has brought in senior legal counsel and deployed leading figures to thrash out a plan to handle the fallout.

Councillors from across the city will meet in a specially convened meeting on Friday morning to examine a report that could end the careers of top officials, including the city’s mayor.

The DA has run the City of Cape Town for 11 years now and it often uses successes in the city as a major selling point to attract new voters who want clean and efficient administration.

But today the party will face one of its toughest challenges yet.

Council will sit in its second closed session in as many months to consider an independent report into allegations of corruption and cover ups at the highest levels of city administration.

Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead is accused of tender corruption interference and cronyism and could face four disciplinary charges.

City manager Achmat Ebrahim could face two charges related to alleged cover ups of wrong doing.

But the person with the most to lose is Mayor Patricia de Lille.

Sources say the report by Bowman Gilfillan contains enough evidence to warrant a separate probe into her and could spell the end of her political career.