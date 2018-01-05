CT Mayor Patricia De Lille to submit reasons to keep job
The DA is facing one of the toughest political challenges of its eleven year administration of the country’s flagship metro.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is facing a battle royale on Friday.
She is due to submit her reasons to the Democratic Alliance (DA) today on why she should keep her job, after an internal party investigation into her management of the city.
But the pressure on her to defend her job could increase considerably by the end of today, if council decides to instigate a separate probe into her conduct in the wake of a damning report on corruption findings in the city’s transport authority.
The city council will be meeting behind closed doors to decide on what action to take.
With so much at stake, EWN understands that top ranking DA officials took charge at Thursday’s caucus meeting to thrash out a plan to handle the fallout of an independent city investigation.
While city manager Achmat Ebrahim and Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead are the ones facing possible disciplinary charges, sources say that the report by Bowman Gilfillan contains enough evidence to warrant a separate probe into Mayor Patricia de Lille.
And that she’s not the only high-ranking politician who could face misconduct charges.
It will now be up to her own caucus to put the wheels in motion that could ultimately see the end of her tenure.
