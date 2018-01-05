CT high school achieves 100% pass rate once again
Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer was there to congratulate Westerford High School's class of 2017.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town high school is celebrating a 100% pass rate for several years running.
Matriculants at Westerford High School have received their results.
The Western Cape's pass rate sits at 84,4%, a 3% drop from the previous year.
There were cheers of jubilation as anxious matriculants received their results.
#MatricResults Parents at Westerford High School are celebrating as the school received a 100% pass rate. SF pic.twitter.com/c6x4VYZKSR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2018
Many could be seen comparing their scores while their parents embraced one another as celebrations got underway.
The school had 178 matriculants last year.
About 99,9% of them received bachelor entry passes.
This student says she's relieved that the wait is finally over.
“I did a lot better than I thought I would, so I am really excited. It’s just a special time. I didn’t think I could do it, but I put my mind to it and I did it.”
Many of them say they plan on studying further at various tertiary institutions this year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
