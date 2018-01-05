Council orders investigation into claims of corruption cover-ups by De Lille

In the report city manager Achmat Ebrahim alleges that De Lille blocked him from acting against transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

CAPE TOWN - The city council has ordered that claims of corruption cover-ups by Mayor Patricia de Lille be investigated.

The allegations are contained in a hefty report by city law firm Bowman Gilfillan that was under discussion by the council in a three hour closed door meeting today.

In the report city manager Achmat Ebrahim alleges that De Lille blocked him from acting against transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

Ebrahim and Whitehead have been given seven days to give reasons to council why they should not be suspended, pending disciplinary proceedings.

Council has resolved that the city's audit committee appoint an independent panel to lead a disciplinary process against the duo.

This same panel is also to investigate the claims made by Ebrahim against De Lille that she turned a blind eye to the alleged corruption.

These claims were first exposed by a top aid in her office, Craig Kesson.

Council has resolved not to take any action against him.

The disciplinary panel's findings in respect of De Lille are to be sent to the city speaker for possible disciplinary action.