Cops open culpable homicide case after Kroonstad train crash
It’s alleged that the truck driver failed to stop at a sign leading to the rail track when the train hit one of the two trailers he was towing.
JOHANNESBURG - Free State police say they have opened a case of culpable homicide following a train crash that claimed the lives of at least 18 people.
It’s alleged that the truck driver failed to stop at a sign leading to the rail track when the train hit one of the two trailers he was towing.
Hundreds of passengers were injured when the coaches burst into flames following the accident.
The police say they are also waiting for results to determine whether the driver was under the influence of any substance during the accident.
The police’s Motantsi Makhele said: “There is a case of culpable homicide that has been opened. Normally, the procedure would be to take the drivers through alcohol testing. We anticipate we’ll get the results soon. It forms part of the report which will be tabled, together with other statements and a docket, for the public prosecutor to make a decision on this matter.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
