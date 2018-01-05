Bad news for CT KFC customers

KFC South Africa has confirmed that there is a chicken shortage at some of its Cape Town branches.

CAPE TOWN – KFC customers may find themselves hungry this weekend.

As a result, the fast-food chain has reduced trading hours at many of its branches around the Mother City.

The company says meat supplies have suddenly decreased in the last two weeks.

However, it hopes operations will return to normal next week.