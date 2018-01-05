9 schools achieve 0% 2017 matric pass rate

Five of the nine schools are from KwaZulu-Natal, two from the Eastern Cape, one from Gauteng and one from Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - The number of schools which achieved a 0% matric pass rate for 2017 has decreased to nine from 18 in 2016.

Five of the nine schools are from KwaZulu-Natal, two from the Eastern Cape, one from Gauteng and one from Limpopo.

All but one school had achieved above 0% in 2016.

The schools are:

St Martins de Porres Comprehensive was among the 18 which achieved 0% in 2016.

Schools with a 0% pass rate are of particular concern to the Department of Basic Education.

"We know about these schools and are always concerned about such cases," the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told Eyewitness News.

"What we do each year is we identify these schools and target them to receive support from the department. The aim is to understand exactly where the problems are and work on fixing them," he said.

Each year, the principals of such schools are made to sign a letter committing them to improving the results. If they don't improve, they face dismissal from their jobs.