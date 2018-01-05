2 Mpumalanga pupils commit suicide after matric results

It’s understood one of the pupils passed matric but was not satisfied with the results while the other learner failed.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police say two matriculants have committed suicide following the release of matric results on Friday.

It’s understood one of the pupils passed matric but was not satisfied with the results while the other learner failed.

The police's Leonard Hlathi said: “We have recorded two deaths of two former matric learners, aged between 18 and 19, which appear to be suicide.”

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group urged learners to reach out for help if they’re battling to cope with their results.

Pupils can SMS 31393 or call 0800 21 22 23/0800 12 13 14 for further assistance.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)