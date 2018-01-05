2 killed after Delmas collision on R50

ER24 personnel arrived on the scene to find that the vehicles had caught fire and had been extinguished by fire services.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed following an accident in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Friday after a collision of three vehicles on the R50.

Paramedics found the two passages had been trapped in one of the vehicles and had already succumbed to their injuries.

Provincial Community Safety Department spokesperson Joseph Mabuza said: “Two people were killed this afternoon when three vehicles were involved in a collision on the R50 road. The vehicles included two trucks and an SUV. Four people were seriously injured, including two drivers and two passengers.”

