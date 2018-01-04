Woman caught with heroin worth R3m at Lebombo Border

Sars customs officials have intercepted a female traveller who had attempted to smuggle 3.6 kilograms of heroin into the country valued at over R3 million.

It’s understood the suspect was walking through a vehicle lane at the Lebombo Border between Mozambique and South Africa when she was caught.

Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela said: “She was found with two plastic bags of white crystal-like substance that was concealed in a forced apartment and was confirmed by the police to be heroin.”